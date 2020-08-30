Colin Cowherd Names Most ‘Powerful’ Athlete In U.S. History

Who’s the most powerful athlete in the history of sports in the United States?

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd made his pick on his show this week. The prominent sports personality believes it’s a current NBA star.

Cowherd says that LeBron James is the most-powerful athlete in U.S. history.

The FOX Sports 1 radio host compared LeBron to Michael Jordan. While Jordan might have been more powerful on the court, and within the Chicago Bulls organization, Cowherd believes LeBron is actually more powerful.

LeBron could be credited with the player empowerment movement. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star formed a superteam with the Miami Heat. He then returned to Cleveland, only to leave a couple of years later for Los Angeles.

The Lakers star has also been incredibly outspoken on a number of important social issues.

“LeBron James is the most powerful athlete in the history of America,” Cowherd explained.

You could say this is recency bias, but athletes have never had bigger platforms than they do now. When LeBron wants to make a point, it’s not difficult for him to do so. And the Los Angeles Lakers star rarely shies away from doing that.

On the court, the Lakers beat the Blazers in Game 5 on Saturday night, moving on to the second round.