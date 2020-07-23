Colin Cowherd Names NBA Legend Most Similar To LeBron James

Colin Cowherd has been making waves today for a rather silly top-five NBA ranking he made. But he may have redeemed himself a tiny bit by comparing LeBron James to one of the all-time greats.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that it was time to stop comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan, and instead compare him to the late-great Wilt Chamberlain. Cowherd said that LeBron is “the second greatest physical specimen” in NBA history.

“We always compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan,” Cowherd said. “But LeBron really is Wilt Chamberlain. He’s the second greatest physical specimen ever.”

It’s certainly an easier comparison to make. LeBron has already surpassed Wilt in terms of NBA titles, All-Star appearances and All-NBA selections among a multitude of other metrics.

There are some accomplishments Wilt has that LeBron may never touch though. As Cowherd pointed out, he led the NBA in points and rebounds in the same year six times.

Wilt also recorded that legendary 100-point game, a mark that the late-great Kobe Bryant came the closest to with 81.

But Wilt was no stranger to huge point totals. He recorded 31 other games with at least 60 points in a game. Meanwhile, LeBron James has just one game of at least 61 points.

LeBron and Wilt are unquestionably two of the most talented players in NBA history. Maybe there should be more comparisons between the two…