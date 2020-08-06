Colin Cowherd Reacts To Lakers Clinching The No. 1 Seed

The Los Angeles Lakers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since 2010.

But despite the Lakers boasting the West’s best record, Colin Cowherd isn’t convinced they’re Finals bound. On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd implied that the Lakers’ dominance was a mirage because the rest of the Western Conference was “in transition” with new players and team makeups.

“The West was in transition all season,” Cowherd said. “New coaches, new stars, new staffs – and then COVID hit – and everybody got healthy. And now the West, they don’t have the issues… It is now the Lakers who have the issues. They don’t have Avery Bradley… Good luck against Portland, good luck against Houston. The Lakers are a number one seed, but there is a misconception about what that was during the regular season…”

It’s an interesting case that Cowherd is making. Certainly the other teams in the West have benefitted recently from players recovering from injuries.

Even so, the Lakers’ 51-16 record is thanks in no small part to the stellar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two NBA megastars have been enjoying some of the best seasons of their respective careers.

LeBron and AD may or may not be enough to propel the Lakers to the Finals. But LeBron has carried teams on his back before, and he’s rarely had a teammate as good as AD.

