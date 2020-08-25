Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Lakers Dominant Game 4 Win

Colin Cowherd can’t seem to make up his mind these days. He now believes the Lakers are a championship contender after their dominant Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, but he’s still skeptical.

Cowherd really had the audacity to say the Lakers weren’t a championship team ahead of the postseason. His outlandish statement was based off the Lakers’ performance in the seeding games – games of which had little to no meaning to Frank Vogel’s squad.

Now, after three straight victories over the Trail Blazers, Cowherd has regained some sense. The popular radio host is finally calling the Lakers a championship squad – as if having LeBron James and Anthony Davis on one team wasn’t enough to figure that out.

But he’s still skeptical, as are some Lakers fans. We know what to expect from LeBron and AD. But can the Lakers’ supporting cast remain consistent throughout the playoffs? If the Lakers are going to win the NBA Finals, it’ll come down to players other than LeBron and AD.

The Lakers looked like a championship team last night, but is it sustainable?@ColinCowherd reacts to Game 4 win: pic.twitter.com/ZKlHrgUTN3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 25, 2020

Fortunately, the Lakers have other things to rely on other than their shooting. Los Angeles has a bully-ball identity. The Lakers’ size advantage creates a horrible mismatch for most NBA teams.

Looking ahead, the Lakers should be able to take care of business and win the series over Portland on Wednesday. They’ll then move on to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets in the second round.

For now, it appears the Lakers are destined to reach the Western Conference Finals. As long as the Lakers’ supporting cast can remain consistent, they should have no problem competing in the NBA Finals.