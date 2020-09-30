Colin Cowherd Reveals His Prediction For The NBA Finals

With tipoff for the 2020 NBA Finals just hours away, Colin Cowherd revealed his prediction on today’s edition of The Herd.

After spending roughly a decade away from the grandest stage in all of basketball, the Lakers are back in the Finals. There have plenty of obstacles to overcome inside the NBA’s bubble, but LeBron James has been an exceptional leader for his team.

James will get to face one of his former teams in the NBA Finals, as his squad will go up against the Heat. It’s been a Cinderella run for Miami, which has taken down juggernauts like Boston and Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Heat have been nearly unbeatable since the NBA resumed its season in Orlando, but Cowherd believes their bubble is about to burst against the Lakers.

“If you got a couple of great players and a good enough coach, they beat the team of depth. That’s just the way it works,” Cowherd said. “I like the Lakers to beat Miami in five games. I think Miami will shoot their way from three-point land to a win or two in this series, but I like the Lakers.”

"I'll take the Lakers in 5."@ColinCowherd previews the #NBAFinals ahead of Game 1 tonight: pic.twitter.com/xFHNwRWp0V — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 30, 2020

Cowherd also revealed his power rankings for the 10 best players in this series.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were ranked as the first and second-best players in the 2020 NBA Finals, respectively. The next four players went in Miami’s favor, as Cowherd ranked Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro above the remaining starters on Los Angeles.

Coverage for Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.