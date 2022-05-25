Colin Cowherd Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have "no intention" of attaching a first-round pick in a deal just to trade Russell Westbrook. If that's true, the team may have no choice but to keep the All-Star point guard.

On Wednesday, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd addressed the latest report regarding Westbrook. It's safe to say his opinion on the Lakers potentially keeping Westbrook hasn't changed.

"It's not going to work," Cowherd said. "Stop trying to convince yourself. He lacks self awareness, he's incredibly stubborn and rigid, and he can't play off the ball."

Then, Cowherd revealed what he believes the Lakers should do with Westbrook.

"This is not a problem that may be solvable quickly. I would buy Westbrook out, not play him and stink for another year."

Westbrook currently has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. That's a steep price the Lakers will have to pay.

In his first season with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Although his stat line looked fine, he wasn't a great fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

The Lakers have plenty of important decisions to make this offseason, but none more important than figuring out what to do with Westbrook.