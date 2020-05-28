Colin Cowherd Says The NBA MVP Debate Is ‘Not Even Close’

We’re all awaiting news from the NBA regarding the resuming of the 2019-20 season. But Colin Cowherd doesn’t need to see the rest of the season to make his 2020 NBA MVP decision.

There are two favorites to win this season’s MVP – Lakers’ forward LeBron James and Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis took home the prestigious award last season for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, LeBron is a four-time MVP winner, but hasn’t taken home the trophy since 2012.

Both Giannis and LeBron are having excellent seasons. There’s a good chance the two face off in the NBA Finals, too. But at this point, there’s not much left to prove.

Cowherd thinks LeBron deserves to add a fifth MVP trophy to his collection. The sports analyst thinks it’s time to end the debate and crown “The King.”

“Everybody thinks Giannis is going to win the MVP,” Cowherd said. “Nice kid, great kid, like him. He’s not LeBron James. . . . Kawhi Leonard tossed him all over the floor last year in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. . . . Of course he’s [LeBron] the MVP. . . . He’s been the most essential, most impressive, most important basketball player in this league for 10-plus years.”

Cowherd’s full thoughts on the MVP race – and why LeBron deserves the trophy – can be found below:

LeBron James is the MVP over Giannis…and it's not even close. @ColinCowherd explains why: pic.twitter.com/OsMjA2l356 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 28, 2020

Cowherd’s got a point. LeBron’s deserved more MVP awards throughout his career. Perhaps the media will get it right this season and hand the prestigious award to the Lakers’ forward.