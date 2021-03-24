Colin Cowherd Says There’s A New ‘Face Of The NBA’ With LeBron Out

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for at least a decade, but Colin Cowherd believes there’s an opportunity here for a younger star to take over the reigns while the Los Angeles Lakers star nurses a high-ankle sprain.

According to Cowherd, the young star with the best chance to become the new face of the league is New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

“Zion is must see television. He’s the face of the league now that LeBron is hurt,” Cowherd said. “It’s nothing against Giannis, AD or Chris Paul. They’re all great players, but they’re not necessarily great television products.”

Williamson has been sensational since getting drafted by the Pelicans, scoring 1,595 points in his first 65 games. That’s the second-highest total since 1980, as Michael Jordan currently holds the top spot.

Most points in first 65 games since 1980:

Michael Jordan: 1,804

Zion Williamson: 1,595

David Robinson: 1,563

New Orleans is currently out of the playoff picture, which could affect Williamson’s chances of becoming the face of the league for the rest of the season, but there’s no denying that he’s must-see TV.

Whether he’s throwing down a ferocious dunk or rejecting a shot into the stands, Williamson always finds a way to captivate the crowd.

There were some concerns coming out of college that Williamson wouldn’t be able to score at a consistent level in the NBA, but he’s already averaging 25.7 points per game in his second season.

Do you think Zion has what it takes to be the next face of the NBA?