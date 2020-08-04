Colin Cowherd Shares What He Wants To See From Anthony Davis

Colin Cowherd still has his doubts about the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly because of Anthony Davis.

Cowherd is worried about the Lakers as the 2020 postseason draws nearer. He doesn’t even believe they’re capable of winning the NBA Finals, despite trotting out superstars LeBron James and AD in the starting lineup.

Cowherd’s newest concern is for Davis. The radio host doesn’t believe Davis has any “dog” in him, or in other words, he doesn’t believe Davis is as aggressive as he needs to be. That lack of aggression from AD could directly impact the Lakers’ championship odds.

Cowherd’s not wrong – championship teams need aggressive players. But the timing of his criticism is odd. Davis is coming off what some consider his best performance of the season after a 42-point, 12-rebound effort against the Utah Jazz Monday night.

"Anthony Davis is talented, but he's got no dog. He's not going to develop that and that's what wins in the playoffs." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/QMl6OyNqBd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 4, 2020

AD’s impressive performance Monday night also came against one of the top defensive big-men in the NBA, Jazz forward Rudy Gobert. It was Davis’ aggressive play – including a ridiculous step-back three over Gobert late in the fourth quarter – that carried the Lakers to a win.

You could also make an argument AD has carried the Lakers to two wins in three games in Orlando, including a win over the Clippers.

If Davis continues to play the way he has in Orlando, the Lakers should have no problem winning the NBA Finals this season.