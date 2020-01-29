Comedian’s Show Cancelled After Disgusting Kobe Bryant Tweet

The New York Comedy Club reportedly cancelled a show for a well-known comedian following his comments about the death of Kobe Bryant.

Comedian Ari Shaffir was scheduled to perform on Tuesday night.

However, after the club received threats following Shaffir’s comments about Kobe’s death, the club cancelled his booking and said it won’t be working with him in the future, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

The cancellation and subsequent banishment comes after Shaffir made inappropriate comments about Bryant.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day.”

He then posted another video suggesting Bryant’s death was a “good story.”

Shaffir eventually posted a non-apology to Instagram, explaining why he made the comments.

He suggested it was a joke for his fans, not others. “They’re just words,” he said. “And they’re not even serious words. They’re jokes for fans.”

Shaffir did offer a more sincere sentiment for the death of Kobe’s daughter, Gianna and the others killed in the crash.

“Kids dying like that, it’s horrible,” he wrote. “All the other people dying, that [sic] horrible too. It’s horrible he died. Really really sad. What a terrible thing that was that happened.”

Regardless of the obligation Shaffir feels towards fans, perhaps he should find an alternative way to breathe levity and comedy into difficult situations.