Comparison Of LeBron’s Dunks 8 Years Apart Is Going Viral

In his 17th NBA season, LeBron James is still playing at an exceptionally high level. We’ve been able to see this during the 2020 postseason.

James produced 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists last night as the Lakers evened up their second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets at 1-1. However, it wasn’t just LeBron’s stats that left an impact.

A still shot of a high-flying dunk from King James is going viral today after it was put up next to one of a dunk of his from eight years ago. It is incredible how similar the images look.

Keep in mind, we’re talking about a 27-year-old vs. a 35-year-old.

8 years apart lol

Not normal pic.twitter.com/dIisJ7ebXI — Dom2K🏀 (@Dom_2k) September 7, 2020

LeBron isn’t the same freak athlete he was during his Miami years, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still insanely athletic.

Just ask Russell Westbrook.

Game 3 of Lakers-Rockets is set for tomorrow night.