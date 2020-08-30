ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had the perfect response to J.R. Smith’s mistake in Game 5 against the Blazers on Saturday.

Smith is no stranger to making mistakes on the basketball court and he made a funny one on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard spotted up for a 3-pointer, only he spotted up out of bounds. Smith caught the ball with both of his feet out of bounds. The play quickly went viral on social media.

JR Smith, the gift that keeps giving pic.twitter.com/fDMqUgDycs — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) August 30, 2020

Orlovksy, a former NFL quarterback turned analyst for ESPN, showed support for Smith on social media on Saturday night.

“I get it JR,” he wrote.

I get it JR https://t.co/E8xmvWPCEw — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 30, 2020

Orlovsky definitely gets it. The former NFL quarterback made one of the most-infamous plays in the history of the NFL when he ran out of bounds in his own end zone.

The NFL describes the play on YouTube as: “One of the worst plays in NFL history saw Lions QB Dan Orlovsky run out of his own endzone against the Vikings.”

You can watch it here.

Smith, meanwhile, ended up having a rough performance in the Game 5 win. He played seven minutes, but scored 0 points, had 0 assists and 0 rebounds.

The Lakers moved on to the second round, though, beating the Blazers, 131-122.