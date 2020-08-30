The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Had The Perfect Response To J.R. Smith’s Mistake

Dan Orlovsky reacting.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Dan Orlovsky #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to a penalty call against the San Francisco 49ers December 15, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had the perfect response to J.R. Smith’s mistake in Game 5 against the Blazers on Saturday.

Smith is no stranger to making mistakes on the basketball court and he made a funny one on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard spotted up for a 3-pointer, only he spotted up out of bounds. Smith caught the ball with both of his feet out of bounds. The play quickly went viral on social media.

Orlovksy, a former NFL quarterback turned analyst for ESPN, showed support for Smith on social media on Saturday night.

“I get it JR,” he wrote.

Orlovsky definitely gets it. The former NFL quarterback made one of the most-infamous plays in the history of the NFL when he ran out of bounds in his own end zone.

The NFL describes the play on YouTube as: “One of the worst plays in NFL history saw Lions QB Dan Orlovsky run out of his own endzone against the Vikings.”

You can watch it here.

Smith, meanwhile, ended up having a rough performance in the Game 5 win. He played seven minutes, but scored 0 points, had 0 assists and 0 rebounds.

The Lakers moved on to the second round, though, beating the Blazers, 131-122.


