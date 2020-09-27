Danny Green Is Already Trending Minutes Into Game 5

It took just a few minutes into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals for Lakers small forward Danny Green to start trending on Twitter.

Green is one of the most hot-and-cold players in the NBA. When he’s on, he’s one of the streakiest shooters in the league, capable of giving his team an immediate boost. But when he’s off – which has happened more often than not this season, especially in the playoffs – it can turn into an ugly sight.

Green got off an awful start against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night. On a team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Green got up four shots just minutes into the game – he converted just one of four. Fortunately, he did get to the free throw line a few times, chipping in three of four attempts before getting subbed out late in the first quarter.

On another positive note, he also forced Nikola Jokic into his second personal foul in the first quarter. But that didn’t stop Twitter from having a field day with Green’s awful Game 5 start.

Only a couple minutes into the game. It’s unreal. Nobody in the history of mankind trends faster on Twitter than Danny Green.#HisenseUpgradeSeason pic.twitter.com/e5WC9j3S79 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 27, 2020

Danny green should not be in the nba next year lmaoo pic.twitter.com/ibVwiSSKA5 — John (@iam_johnw) September 27, 2020

Despite Danny Green’s poor playoff showing, the Lakers are just a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals, but not if the Nuggets have anything to say about it.

Denver’s been in this position before. The Nuggets fell behind 3-1 to both the Jazz and Clippers, but clawed their way back to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

If the Lakers hope to hold off Denver, Frank Vogel may want to consider benching Green for the rest of the game. It’s just not his night.