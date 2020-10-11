Danny Green Reveals Threats He Received After Game 5 Loss

Lakers guard Danny Green had a chance to be an NBA legend on Friday, but missed the opportunity. Dealing with that type of pressure and guilt is enough to handle, but the Lakers guard has been on the receiving end of much more.

Green revealed on Sunday morning that he’s received a plethora of “death threats” since his crucial missed shot in Game 5. To make matters worse, his fiancée has also received death threats these past two days.

“Danny Green said that he has spoken to his fiancée about the death threats she has received on social media directed at her and him since Game 5,” Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin said on Twitter. “… And I feel kind of silly sharing this news on a social media platform. Get a grip, people.”

There’s no doubt Green’s missed shot upset Lakers and NBA fans everywhere. But death threats are never warranted in any degree. As McMenamin tweeted Sunday morning, people need to “get a grip.”

This is the unfortunate side of sports at times. It’s not like Danny Green purposefully missed the three-point shot which would’ve likely won the game for the Lakers. But sometimes, several sports fans have an unrealistic view of athletes.

The death threats need to stop, no matter what’s to come from Green in Game 6 or 7 (if necessary).

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Green will try to ignore his critics this evening when he attempts to bring a championship to Los Angeles.