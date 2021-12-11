DeAndre Jordan Has Honest Assessment Of Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers took a step in the right direction on Friday night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in convincing fashion. However, there’s still a lot more work that needs to be done if Frank Vogel’s squad wants to be considered a title contender.

Despite not having a large role in Friday night’s game, Lakers center DeAndre Jordan spoke to the media about the state of the team.

Jordan was honest about how the Lakers have struggled taking care of business this season. Moving forward, Jordan wants to see the Lakers play a complete game for 48 minutes.

“We play the score, and not the game,” Jordan said following the Lakers’ win. “There’s teams we should have beaten that we didn’t beat. There’s teams we could’ve beaten that we didn’t beat.”

So how do the Lakers sustain this positive momentum? Vogel believes it’s all about trust.

“It’s not about who’s going, it’s about the ball finding the open man,” Vogel said, via ESPN. “Everybody out there can score, and I try to try to give a message that … it’s going to come down to everyone trusting each other and not worrying about who’s performing at a high level on a given night.”

The Lakers will be back in action on Sunday night against the Magic.