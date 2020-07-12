DeMarcus Cousins Makes His Pick For NBA MVP Very Clear

It’s going to be a strange finish to the 2019-20 NBA season, but there will still be an MVP – and DeMarcus Cousins has already made his pick.

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby, Cousins picked LeBron James as the 2019-20 NBA MVP. His strongest argument was that LeBron’s dominance at the age of 35, and with streaks of grey hair, is all of the proof he needs. He went on to say that anyone who doesn’t think LeBron is the MVP at this point is “a flat out hater.”

“I think he’s the MVP,” Cousins said. “He’s 35. He’s the only player in the league right now with grey hair. What more do you need?”

“He’s doing with with grey hair and a grey beard,” Cousins added. “If you don’t pick LeBron you’re a flat out hater at this point.”

Boogie has LeBron and his grey hair as his MVP (via @JalenandJacoby)

There’s definitely a strong case to be made for LeBron James as the MVP pick even if he didn’t have grey hair.

He’s averaging 25.7 points and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game. It’s the first time in his career that LeBron has averaged a double-double. And he’s doing all of that while averaging the fewest minutes on the court of his career.

Additionally, LeBron has been one of the leaders on a Lakers team that has the best record in the Western Conference.

DeMarcus Cousins makes a strong case for LeBron as the MVP pick. But LeBron’s play makes the better case.