Things got very chippy late during last night’s Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker was ejected after shoving Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, who was in the air heading towards the basket.

It was pretty clearly a dirty play. Booker didn’t make an attempt on the ball, and Schroder could’ve been hurt on a play like that. Luckily, he was able to do some push-ups to show everyone he was already after hitting the floor.

The Lakers were very clear that the Booker play was beyond the pale. After the game, star forward Anthony Davis had a very strong reaction, saying it far exceeded the limits of normal, physical playoff basketball.

“Can’t happen, can’t do that. I mean, they’ve been chirping, it’s playoff basketball, but you don’t push a guy out of the air like that with two hands,” AD said after the game. “It’s a dirty play, Dennis could’ve really gotten hurt right there. Keep it in between the lines.”

“Can’t happen… that’s a dirty play” Anthony Davis on Devin Booker getting ejected for pushing Dennis Schroder pic.twitter.com/daRLhLD91Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

“I know Monty (Williams), he’s not that type of coach. He’s probably going to say something to him. That just can’t happen. Hard fouls, things like that, playoff basketball. We accept those. But to blatantly push a guy with two hands out the air, it’s a scary play. Good thing he’s okay, but plays like that…it’s unacceptable,” Davis continued.

Devin Booker had 19 points, but on a pretty inefficient 6-of-19 shooting before leaving the game. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with a game-high 34 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James chipped in 21 points and nine assists, and Schroder had 20 points in the game.

Game four in Los Angeles is set for Sunday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET