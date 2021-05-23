Dick Vitale Releases His Prediction For Lakers vs. Suns

Without question, Lakers–Suns is one of the most anticipated series of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Dick Vitale is ready for it to begin.

Phoenix, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, were one of the NBA’s surprise teams this season. No one expected them to be among the league’s elite.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are the defending champions and have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Everybody expected them to be great, but LA had to battle through injuries and survive the play-in round to earn the No. 7 seed.

Right now, they’re on even ground as the series begins this afternoon. Prior to tipoff, Vitale offered his prediction for how the matchup will play out.

“My gut says a great series will take place in the [NBA Playoffs] between Lakers and Suns,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now everybody knows I am a [LeBron James] guy plus a big fan of [Anthony Davis] but my gut says that [Chris Paul and Devin Booker] will not be contained by LA D on perimeter. The VBDI says Suns in 7!”

Game 1 of Lakers-Suns will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon from Phoenix.

ABC will broadcast the action.