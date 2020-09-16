Doc Rivers Responds To L.A. Sheriff’s LeBron James Challenge

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged LeBron James to help find the gunman who shot two deputies over the weekend.

During an appearance on 790KABC, Villanueva asked James to double the reward money that is being offered to anyone that can help find the gunman. The Lakers superstar hasn’t responded to that challenge, but Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has shared his thoughts on this situation.

When asked by a reporter if he sees Villanueva’s challenge as a way of fanning flames, Rivers had an emphatic response.

“I don’t think anyone’s fanning flames,” Rivers said. “I just think we’re drawing attention to things that are happening in our country. We don’t want anyone killed, period. If you just stop there and make it a better, safer place for all, that’s what we want.”

Doc Rivers on Alex Villanueva’s comments to LeBron James – “I just think we’re drawing attention to things that are happening in our country. We don’t want anyone killed, period. If you just stop there and make it a better, safer place for all, that’s what we want.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/xFdom29j13 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 15, 2020

L.A. County pledged $100,000 in reward money for information on the gunman’s whereabouts. Two people have donated an additional $75,000 to help speed up the process.

Right now, it’s hard to tell if James will double the reward money. His focus is most likely on his team’s Western Conference Finals matchup with the Nuggets.

On the other hand, we’ve seen James step up to the plate in the past and donate money for a good cause.

All eyes will be on James to see if he responds to Villanueva’s challenge at some point this week.