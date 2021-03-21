Sports Doctor Estimates The Earliest LeBron Could Return

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers fans suffered through a scary moment when superstar LeBron James went down with an ankle injury.

James was eventually diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, which will keep him out of action for a while. He expressed his disappointment with the situation after the game.

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates,” James tweeted. “I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now.”

How long will James be out? Well, high ankle sprains can be tricky and linger for a while, which isn’t great news for the player of the team.

In a video posted on TikTok, Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors explained his outlook for LeBron. The sports medicine expert is expecting a rather lengthy absence.

“These take at least three weeks [to heal]. That is the best-case scenario,” Morse said. “LeBron is a genetic freak in a good way, but this is not an injury you can come back from too quickly.”

Now, the Lakers will be cautious with LeBron, as it is most important that he be ready for the postseason. However, with Anthony Davis also still out of action, it looks like LA will be without its two most important players for a little while.