President Trump Fires Back At LeBron James During Radio Segment

LeBron James has never been afraid to speak his mind on political issues, even in the middle of this year’s NBA Finals. President Donald Trump took aim at the Los Angeles Lakers star during a radio appearance today.

Like so many other Americans, James tuned into Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential Debate between Democratic nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. He wasn’t super impressed with Trump’s partner on the Republican ticket, and had some particular fun with the fly that spent a good two minutes on Pence’s head in the middle of the debate.

“Y’all know what flies favorite destination is right???” LeBron posted to his Instagram story, over a picture of Pence and the fly with a bunch of cry-laughing and poop emojis. “Yup you guessed it.”

During an appearance on The Rush Limbaugh Show, Donald Trump said that LeBron is “a great basketball player,” but “a hater.” He ripped the Lakers star for his endorsement of Democratic politicians and activism.

Pres Trump, now 90 minutes into a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh, acknowledges that LeBron James is a "good basketball player" but criticizes him for being a spokesman for Democrats. — Karen Travers (@karentravers) October 9, 2020

“Because, again, I’ve done so much for the Black community and people don’t wanna see that and he’s a great basketball player but people don’t wanna see a guy that way. They don’t want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don’t wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, He’s a hater.” Trump’s opinion of LeBron has shifted over time. In 2013, before he was a major political figure, he congratulated LeBron on winning an ESPY, calling him “a great guy.” Congratulations to @KingJames on winning Athlete of the Year in last night’s @ESPYS. LeBron is also a great guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2013 “LeBron is a spokesman for the democratic party and a very nasty spokesman,” Trump said, via TMZ . He once again took shots at the NBA’s television ratings, which have fallen like every other sport in the country this year, saying that the league “has become so political that nobody cares about it anymore.”

LeBron James campaigned with Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton in Ohio during that election. He gave a de facto endorsement of Joe Biden last month, and has excitedly tweeted about the choice to make Kamala Harris the Vice Presidential candidate.

LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers can take home the NBA Title tonight, with a 3-1 series lead against his former team the Miami Heat. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

