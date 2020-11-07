Draymond Green Has White House Message For LeBron James

NBA teams haven’t visited the White House to celebrate their championships during Donald Trump’s presidency, but that should change with Joe Biden getting elected.

LeBron James is a very happy man on Saturday morning, as the Los Angeles Lakers star pushed hard for the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The four-time NBA champion has been celebrating on social media with several viral tweets and memes.

Fittingly, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers could be the first professional sports team to visit the White House during Biden’s presidency. The Lakers are coming off an NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat.

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin in late December. This could allow for LeBron and the Lakers to visit the White House at some point in 2021. Of course, the visit will probably be determined by the state of the pandemic, but hopefully things will be much improved by the spring.

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green had a White House-themed message for LeBron on Saturday afternoon.

“Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G!” the three-time NBA champion tweeted to LeBron.

Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.