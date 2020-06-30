The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season in Orlando next month. The league is bringing 22 teams to the “bubble” at Disney World. Every team will play eight regular season games before starting the playoffs.

Draymond Green will not be in Orlando, as the Golden State Warriors did not qualify for the playoffs. The Warriors were the worst team in the NBA in 2019-20, as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were injured for much of the year.

The Warriors All-Star remains invested in the season, though. Green appeared on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby on Tuesday afternoon. He was asked to name his favorite for the NBA Finals.

Green admitted that he saw the Los Angeles Clippers as the favorite heading into the regular season. He added that the Clippers played like the favorite for much of the regular season, too.

But Green has a different team as his favorite heading into the bubble in Orlando. Green named the Los Angeles Lakers as the clear favorite to win it all this summer.

The reason: LeBron James.

“They got LeBron, he can kind of adjust to any game,” Green said of the Lakers. He added that LeBron is probably the most “disciplined” player in the history of the NBA. If anyone is going to come into Orlando at the top of their game, it’s probably going to be LeBron.

But we’ll see what actually happens when games resume in Orlando.

Who are you taking to win it all this summer?