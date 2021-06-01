Draymond Green Reveals How He’d Handle Anthony Davis Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a costly loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their first-round series, as All-Star forward Anthony Davis went down with a left groin strain.

Davis didn’t return to Game 4 after he suffered the injury. He’s being listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t so sure that Davis should play.

Green was on Inside the NBA on TNT this Monday as a guest analyst. When the crew was talking about Davis’ injury, Green revealed how he would handle that situation.

The three-time NBA champion believes the Lakers should rest Davis for Game 5, take a shot at the Suns without him and then regroup for Game 6.

“I think the approach should be to not play Anthony Davis,” Green said. “You get a free swing at Phoenix, you’re not supposed to win that game anyway, and the reality is you have two chances to go to Phoenix and win a game. You let him rest, get him as healthy as you can for Game 6.”

This isn’t a bad suggestion at all from Green.

The worst-case scenario the Lakers is that they rush Davis back on the court and he tweaks his groin yet again. If that happens, he might end up missing a significant period of time.

Game 4 of the Lakers-Suns series is set for tonight. We’ll know more about Davis’ status later today.