Draymond Green Uses 1 Word To Describe LeBron’s Resume

Draymond Green and LeBron James have engaged in plenty of fierce on-court battles over the years. Off the court, Green has nothing but respect for the Lakers superstar forward.

The Warriors forward has played LeBron a total of four times in the NBA Finals, winning three of the four. But LeBron still put up legendary numbers, albeit in three championships losses. To be frank, the Cavaliers had no business being on the court with the Warriors were it not for LeBron’s greatness.

Despite intense back and forth battles, Green still admires LeBron. The Warriors SF called LeBron’s resume “flawless” in a recent interview.

Green isn’t known for his sportsmanship, to say the least. But his latest comments reflect the way players view LeBron’s legacy despite six NBA Finals losses.

Fortunately for LeBron, the team he’s currently playing with may be the best he’s ever played with other than the 2012 Miami Heat. The Lakers will enter the NBA’s 2019-20 season resumption in Orlando as the top seed in the Western Conference.

The LeBron-Anthony Davis experiment has been wildly successful, as the two complement each other’s games. If they can continue to play well in Orlando, LeBron may win his fourth championship.

As for Green and the Warriors, they await the start of the 2020-21 season as the team will not be joining the NBA’s 22-team format in Orlando.