Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis React To Their Scuffle During Lakers Game

During the second quarter of Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, ESPN’s camera crew caught Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard involved in a heated exchange by the team’s bench.

Davis was seen shoving Howard on the sidelines. They ultimately needed to be separated by their Lakers teammates.

Following the loss to the Suns, the media asked Davis about his altercation with Howard during his postgame press conference. He pretty much hinted at this spat being water under the bridge.

“It’s over with,” Davis said, via ESPN. “After the situation happened, me and DH, we talked about it and we left it at that.”

Howard also explained his side to the story. He had a lot more to say about this altercation than Davis did.

“We squashed it right then and there,” Howard said. “We just had a disagreement about something that was on the floor. We’re both very passionate about winning. We didn’t want to lose this game, so we’re just passionate. We got it out the way. We’re grown men. Things happen. But we are going to squash this little issue between me and him, and that’s my brother, that’s my teammate.”

It’s very possible Davis and Howard were just frustrated with the way the Lakers were performing on Friday night.

Sunday’s game between the Lakers and Grizzlies will be quite telling, as plenty of fans will keep an eye on Davis and Howard’s interactions on the sidelines.