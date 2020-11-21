The Spun

Look: Dwight Howard Deletes Tweet About His Decision

Dwight Howard reacts to winning the NBA Finals.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard has played for six NBA teams. Will he be adding a seventh in free agency?

The veteran NBA big man was reportedly close to making a decision on Friday night. Howard, 34, spent the 2019-20 season in Los Angeles. He was a part of the Lakers’ run to an NBA championship inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

This is Howard’s second stint with the Lakers. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for Los Angeles from 2012-13 in a massively disappointing run with Kobe Bryant. Howard moved on following that season and has since played for a number of different teams, including the Rockets, Hawks, Hornets and Wizards.

Friday night, Howard reportedly decided to re-sign with the Lakers. He posted on Twitter that he would be staying in Los Angeles. NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that Howard was re-signing in Los Angeles.

However, this tweet has since been deleted:

Now, Howard is reportedly considering all of his options.

“Dwight Howard continues to consider all of his options. No deal done,” Charania reported on Friday night.

So, no deal yet. However, the Lakers are probably the favorite to sign Howard, as there isn’t believed to be a ton of interest in the veteran big man.


