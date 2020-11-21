Look: Dwight Howard Deletes Tweet About His Decision

Dwight Howard has played for six NBA teams. Will he be adding a seventh in free agency?

The veteran NBA big man was reportedly close to making a decision on Friday night. Howard, 34, spent the 2019-20 season in Los Angeles. He was a part of the Lakers’ run to an NBA championship inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

This is Howard’s second stint with the Lakers. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for Los Angeles from 2012-13 in a massively disappointing run with Kobe Bryant. Howard moved on following that season and has since played for a number of different teams, including the Rockets, Hawks, Hornets and Wizards.

Friday night, Howard reportedly decided to re-sign with the Lakers. He posted on Twitter that he would be staying in Los Angeles. NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that Howard was re-signing in Los Angeles.

However, this tweet has since been deleted:

I don’t know. This was on Dwight’s Twitter page five minutes ago, and is not now. Make of it what you will: pic.twitter.com/WqQw7PaOxF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 21, 2020

Now, Howard is reportedly considering all of his options.

“Dwight Howard continues to consider all of his options. No deal done,” Charania reported on Friday night.

Update: Dwight Howard continues to consider all of his options. No deal done. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

So, no deal yet. However, the Lakers are probably the favorite to sign Howard, as there isn’t believed to be a ton of interest in the veteran big man.