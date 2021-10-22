Dwight Howard Shares 1-Word Reaction To NBA 75 Snub

It’s easy to forget what a dominant player Dwight Howard was for the first half of his career. The former No. 1 pick is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the year, five-time All-NBA First Team selection, with a second team and two third-team nods, a five-time league rebounding leader, and two-time blocks leader.

He hasn’t always been the easiest guy for others to play with, especially in the first few years after he left the Orlando Magic. He’s settled in as a nice role player in recent years, winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Most acknowledge that he will, or at least should, be a Hall of Famer when he hangs up his sneakers. However, he did not break through to the NBA 75 team, which was announced in full on Thursday. He was cited as one of the major snubs of the list.

Howard seems to agree. In response to the full team, he commented “disrespectful” on Instagram.

Among the other big names that didn’t make the cut: Vince Carter, Pau Gasol, Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway, and Tony Parker. There have been hundreds of incredible talents that have come through the NBA over its 75-year history, so obviously things are going to be a bit contentious.

Still, with all of Dwight Howard’s accolades, one would think the voters could’ve found a spot for him.

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team is available here. We should see plenty more debate about this over the next few days.