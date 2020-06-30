Lakers GM Provides The Latest On C Dwight Howard

The Lakers have already had one player announce he won’t be joining the team in Orlando for the NBA’s 2019-20 season resumption. Could Dwight Howard be next?

Los Angeles is the favorite to take home the NBA Finals trophy. LeBron James and Anthony Davis make up a nearly unstoppable duo. The Lakers also have a relatively deep bench, featuring players like Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, Markief Morris, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Kyle Kuzma and of course, Howard.

The big center has resurrected his basketball career with Los Angles. There’s no doubt he’s an essential piece of this Lakers team. But there’s some concern he won’t be joining the Lakers in Orlando.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka updated reporters on Tuesday, specifying it’s still “unclear” as to whether or not Howard will join the team in Orlando.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says on a Zoom call with media members that Dwight Howard’s status remains unclear for Orlando and that he’s working through concerns with him and his agent. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2020

Howard’s decision could have a major impact on which team wins the NBA Finals this year. The Lakers rely heavily on their size in the front-court, which features LeBron, Howard, Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee. If Howard opts out of the rest of the season, the Lakers’ big men will have to play more minutes, which could take a toll.

Los Angeles is already going to be playing without the services of Avery Bradley. The gritty defender was one of the Lakers’ most versatile guards. Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have to step up in Bradley’s absence.

The Lakers’ championship odds could take a major hit if Howard doesn’t join the team in Orlando.