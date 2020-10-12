Dwight Howard’s Reaction To His First NBA Championship Is Going Viral

Dwight Howard is now an NBA champion.

The former No. 1 overall pick was part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship team. Los Angeles defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

This was the fourth championship for LeBron James and the 17th title for the L.A. franchise, but the first for Howard.

The former Orlando Magic star, who lost to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in the 2009 NBA Finals, got pretty emotional after winning it all on Sunday night.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams,” Howard said on Instagram Live. “You can f—ing do it. I swear, just keep fighting. I swear to God, don’t ever give up on yourself. Look at this s–t. I’m sorry for cursing to all the kids out there. Bro listen, don’t ever give up on yourself. You’re already a champion.”

Everyone take a moment and listen to Dwight Howard. Nothing but respect. ✊pic.twitter.com/CiG404qPPh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 12, 2020

Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star, is in his second stint with the Lakers. He was originally traded from Orlando to Los Angeles back in 2012 to team up with Kobe Bryant. That did not end up going well, as the Lakers failed to make any deep postseason runs.

But the second time around was much different, as Howard was part of the team that won the 2020 NBA Finals.

Congrats, Dwight.