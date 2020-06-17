Dwight Howard Releases New Statement On Kyrie Irving’s Message

Kyrie Irving’s resistance to the NBA returning from its suspension has made him a lot of new enemies in the media. But among his fellow NBA players, he’s finding support from Dwight Howard.

In a statement shared by Shams Charania, Dwight Howard defended Kyrie Irving’s message. He said that their current objective is to “raise awareness and gain transparency.”

Howard pointed out in his statement that many NBA players are “afraid to voice their concerns” and are going along with things because they feel they have to. He rebuked the media outlets that took only bits and pieces of the message and formed false narratives.

“The game will go on with or without those who decide not to play because like we are taught, we are easily replaceable,” Howard concluded. “We are also in full support of our brothers whether we decide to enter or not to enter the Orlando bubble… We support the NBA but in order to do that properly we must support every single one of us that represents that name.”

Kyrie has been one of the leading voices in trying to keep NBA players focused on the issues rather than returning to play as soon as the NBA wants them too.

Some views he has publicly spoken about such as delaying the season while the protests against racial injustice are going on. Others are more dubious and are simply being attributed to him, such as the report that he wants to start a player-run league.

But it’s clear that Kyrie has an ally in Dwight Howard he tries to take his stand.