Dwight Howard Shares Brutally Honest Joel Embiid Admission

If the Lakers make it to the NBA Finals and somehow face the Sixers when they get there, it will be worth watching Dwight Howard against Joel Embiid.

As one of the premier big men in the game, Embiid is where Howard was earlier in his career. He was averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game when the NBA season stopped in March.

During a recent Instagram Live video, Howard spoke about some of the young centers in the NBA today. When he got to Embiid, he paid the former No. 3 overall pick plenty of compliments, but also had some fun at his expense.

“Embiid makes you wanna choke him because he be floppin’ sometimes,” Howard said, smiling.

You can see the full clip below. Again, Dwight gave Embiid is props, but it is still funny hearing him crack on him for allegedly flopping.

When the NBA regular season resumes at the end of the month, the Lakers and Sixers don’t have a scheduled game between them. A Finals matchup would be the only way we’d get to see Dwight vs. Embiid before next season.