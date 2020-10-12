Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron Winning His 4th Championship

Dwyane Wade has weighed in on his buddy and former teammate LeBron James collecting his fourth NBA title moments ago.

James posted a triple-double in leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Not only did James earn his fourth ring tonight, but he also claimed his fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Wade, who helped James win a pair of championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, offered congratulations to his good friend on Twitter once the final buzzer sounded.

“Big big congrats to @King James. His legacy is still being written,” Wade wrote.

Two years with LeBron and the Lakers have already won an NBA championship. I’d say they invested wisely in King James during 2018 free agency.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron back in 2020-21, it is not too soon to talk about a repeat. The Golden State Warriors are the least team to win back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

Before them, the most recent team to do the honors? LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.