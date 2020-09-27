Dwyane Wade Sends A Message To Lakers Star LeBron James

Dwyane Wade has sent a message to LeBron James following the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Finals berth on Saturday night.

The Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday evening. Los Angeles was led by a dominant performance from LeBron, who had a triple-double in the decisive win.

LeBron’s good friend and former teammate is a very proud man on Sunday morning. Wade, who made four NBA Finals (and won two) with LeBron in Miami, congratulated him on the appearance.

“Another one! Congrts to my brotha @KingJames on his 10th final appearance. What we’re witnessing will never be replicated again,” he tweeted.

Another one! Congrts to my brotha @KingJames on his 10th final appearance. What we’re witnessing will never be replicated again. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 27, 2020

LeBron and the Lakers could face Wade’s Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The Heat lead the Celtics, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to former Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron wants Miami.

“Something tells me they want the Miami Heat,” O’Neal said on TNT following the Lakers’ win. “I’m not allowed to give you my sources, but I know they want the Miami Heat.”

The Heat can clinch their own NBA Finals berth with a win on Sunday night. Miami and Boston are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.