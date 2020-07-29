Dwyane Wade Names The Best Player In The NBA Right Now

As the NBA season gets set to restart, there’s still considerable debate around who is the best player in the league right now. Dwyane Wade weighed in on that topic Tuesday night.

The experts seem to be divided on whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James is the top player in the game. The pair are also vying for this season’s MVP Award. Giannis captured the honor last year, while LeBron has won it four times, but not since 2013.

According to Dwyane Wade, Giannis has been the leader for MVP all season long, and while LeBron was gaining ground before the league stopped play in March, it shouldn’t be enough to stop the “Greek Freak” from going back-to-back.

However, when it comes to who is the best player in the league right now, Wade is still picking his former Miami teammate.

“LeBron was catching him. LeBron was really picking up steam before the season ended and I felt that last 20 games was gonna really determine who was going to be MVP,” Wade said on TNT last night. “We did not have that. Giannis did not lose the MVP. I feel like he has been the front-runner.

“LeBron is the best player in the game right now. What he’s doing in his 17th year, if there was an award for that, then he would get that award. But overall, Giannis has been the MVP all season.”

This season, Giannis is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field. LeBron, meanwhile, is producing 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting just under 50 percent.

Both guys are at the peak of their games right now. Dwyane Wade’s pick of Giannis for MVP but LeBron for best overall is totally defensible. You could really make a case for either.

Hopefully we get to see the two go head-to-head in the NBA Finals this fall down in Orlando. The Bucks and Lakers hold the two best records in the league heading into tomorrow’s restart date.