Dwyane Wade Reacts To Jimmy Butler Talking Trash To LeBron

The 2020 NBA Finals got interesting on Sunday night.

Los Angeles came into Game 3 of the NBA Finals leading the series, 2-0. Most experts believed the series was over, as the Heat were still missing Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. The Lakers would probably win Game 3 and go on to sweep the series in four games.

Jimmy Butler had other plans, of course. The Miami Heat All-Star forward had a 40-point triple-double on Sunday night, leading his team to a surprising Game 3 victory. It’s now a 2-1 series heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night.

There was some trash talking at the end of the game. Butler appeared to say “you’re in trouble” to LeBron James and the Lakers’ bench at the end of the fourth quarter. The Miami Heat star confirmed that he said it while speaking to reporters post-game.

Butler added that he only said “you’re in trouble” because LeBron said something similar to him at the end of the first quarter.

Jimmy says Bron told him the Heat were "in trouble" at the end of the first quarter Jimmy returned the favor in the 4th 😂 pic.twitter.com/z7kKW8JkW0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

Regardless of the reasoning, Dwyane Wade loved it.

The former Miami Heat star is good friends with LeBron James, but he very much appreciates the trash talk right now.

Talk yo sh*t JIMMY!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 5, 2020

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be fun.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night. It’ll be televised on ABC.