The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers last night thanks in large part to LeBron James.

James’ 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists helped Los Angeles overcome a four-point halftime lead on their way to a 116-108 win. It was easily his best performance of the first round of the playoffs.

Late last night, LeBron’s former teammate Dwyane Wade offered up his thoughts on his buddy’s performance in the postseason thus far.

“LeBron has been very impressive in these playoffs,” Wade tweeted. “He’s played the role that has been needed from him. Some moments aggressive to score,others just being a decoy and setting his teammates up!

In Game 1, LeBron James took on a more distributive role, setting up teammates for open looks rather than focusing on scoring himself. He posted a remarkable 23-point, 17-rebound, 16-assist stat line, but unfortunately, the Lakers as a team shot poorly and lost, falling behind 1-0 to the dangerous eighth-seeded Blazers.

After a relatively quiet Game 2, James exploded on Saturday night, showing again why he’s the best in the world.

Game 4 of Lakers-Blazers is set for tomorrow night. We’d expect James to come out strong and attempt to essentially put the series away.