Dwyane Wade Reacts To Lakers’ Collapse This Season

You can count Dwyane Wade – one of LeBron James’ former teammates – among the many NBA analysts who are fed up with how the Los Angeles Lakers have played this season.

During yesterday’s edition of Inside The NBA, Wade and Shaquille O’Neal agreed that the Lakers showing a lack of effort and urgency. Wade felt that there was no pride left in the team and that the players “pull apart from each other.”

“There’s no sense of urgency with this team. Like Shaq said, it’s not about winning a championship at this point. This is about pride. There’s no pride out there with this team. They pull apart from each other.”

The Lakers wound up losing to the Dallas Mavericks yesterday, falling to 27-34 on the season. That loss also may have opened the door for several other teams to potentially jump past them in the NBA playoff race.

"I hate to use this word but it looks like they're quitting."@SHAQ isn't pleased with the Lakers' effort in the first half. pic.twitter.com/64CXacpe5V — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2022

If the Los Angeles Lakers don’t make the NBA playoffs then there’s no doubt that heads will roll in the offseason. The question though is who will be held most responsible and made to pay with their jobs or roster spots.

It’s becoming very clear that LeBron James has a lot of sway in the organization. Whether he has enough sway to win a power struggle with the front office remains to be seen.

Will the Lakers miss the playoffs this year?