Episode 5 Of ‘The Last Dance’ Is Dedicated To Kobe Bryant

Tonight will be Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance, but the first hour of the landmark docuseries feature a man only partially connected to the Chicago Bulls: NBA legend Kobe Bryant..

According to Arash Markazi of The LA Times, Episode 5 is specifically dedicated to the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Per the report, the interview with Bryant took place at his office last July.

The editing on the Bryant footage was completed a week before his tragic passing this past January. But according to Markazi, after his passing the footage and interviews were deemed “perfect” with no changes needed.

However, there will be one significant change to the episode when it gets released tonight. Per the report, there will be a dedication to Bryant shown at the start of it.

No doubt one of the central focuses of the episode will be the epic showdown between Bryant and Michael Jordan on December 17, 1997. It was a breakout performance for Bryant in his first major matchup against Jordan.

The future five-time NBA champion would score 33 of his team’s 83 points in a loss to the Bulls. He was .600 or better on field goals, three-pointers and free throws in the 104-83 loss.

It would be over a year before Bryant scored that many points in a regular season game again.

The two would face off later again that season and then several times when Jordan played for Washington. But that December 17 meeting may be the most famous.

Jordan had tremendous respect for Bryant, and was one of the speakers at his memorial service.

If you’re a Kobe Bryant fan, then Episode 5 of The Last Dance will be must-see TV.