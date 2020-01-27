The Spun

ESPN Announces Special Monday Night Broadcast For Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant in his final NBA game.LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd as he is taken out of the game after scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s passing cast a dark shadow on the sports world on Sunday. His unfortunate death has sparked a reflection of his life and legendary NBA career. ESPN will honor Bryant’s legacy by re-airing one of the Lakers guard’s most memorable performances.

The Lakers legend had an incredible career, capped by a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz in the final game of Bryant’s NBA career.

To honor Bryant, ESPN will “re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET.”

This is awesome.

“In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET,” said ESPN Press Room writer Anna Negron. “In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game. The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.”

This will be a must-watch for all NBA and sports fans. It provides a great way to honor Bryant and remember one his all-time great performances.

As a result of ESPN’s decision, the Kansas-Oklahoma State college basketball contest has been moved to ESPN2. The Australia Open quarterfinals is being moved to ESPNEWS.

Tune in at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN to watch the re-airing of Bryant’s legendary final game of his NBA career.

[ESPN]


