ESPN Announces Special Monday Night Broadcast For Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s passing cast a dark shadow on the sports world on Sunday. His unfortunate death has sparked a reflection of his life and legendary NBA career. ESPN will honor Bryant’s legacy by re-airing one of the Lakers guard’s most memorable performances.

The Lakers legend had an incredible career, capped by a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz in the final game of Bryant’s NBA career.

To honor Bryant, ESPN will “re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET.”

This is awesome.

“In honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, ESPN will re-air the final game of his NBA career tonight at 9 p.m. ET,” said ESPN Press Room writer Anna Negron. “In his final game at Staples Center on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz, Bryant’s memorable performance led to a 60-point game. The retired NBA star and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday, where seven others also perished.”

This will be a must-watch for all NBA and sports fans. It provides a great way to honor Bryant and remember one his all-time great performances.

As a result of ESPN’s decision, the Kansas-Oklahoma State college basketball contest has been moved to ESPN2. The Australia Open quarterfinals is being moved to ESPNEWS.

Tune in at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN to watch the re-airing of Bryant’s legendary final game of his NBA career.

