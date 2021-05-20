ESPN Announces TV Ratings For Lakers vs. Warriors

Not surprisingly, last night’s NBA Play-In Tournament matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors drew significant ratings.

The game reeled in 5.6 million viewers on ESPN, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. Those who tuned in saw a thriller, which the Lakers pulled out 103-100 thanks to a shot clock-beating three-pointer by LeBron James with 58.2 seconds remaining.

The win earned LA the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and a date with the second-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round.

The @lakers win over the @warriors last night drew 5.6 million viewers on ESPN. A massive number for the league’s first play-in experiment. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 20, 2021

According to ESPN’s Ben Cafardo, the Lakers-Warriors broadcast peaked at over six million viewers between 12:30 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET.

That’s right around when LeBron hit his game-winner, so there’s no surprise more people were tuned in for crunch time.

🏀 ESPN's exclusive telecast of last night's #Lakers v #Warriors NBA Play-In game drew an average audience of 5,618,000 viewers, peaking w/ 6,149,000 viewers from 12:30-1am ET. It was the most-watched NBA game on ESPN since the 2019 Western Finals & up 190% v 2020 Play-In on ABC. pic.twitter.com/ESjH2MOKXi — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) May 20, 2021

While LeBron may have said recently that the NBA should fire whoever came up with the play-in round, the additional games have had exactly the type of ratings impact commissioner Adam Silver was hoping for.

Don’t be surprised if the Play-In Tournament is here to stay moving forward. You won’t always have matchups as compelling as last night’s but the extra contests only help the NBA.