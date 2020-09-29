ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Lakers-Heat Game 1

We’re just a little over 24 hours away from the start of the 2020 NBA Finals. It’s only fitting that the two hottest teams inside the bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, will compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

LeBron James and the Lakers took care of business in the Western Conference Finals, only needing five games to eliminate the Nuggets. In the final game of the series, James had 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

As for the Heat, they finished off the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to strong performances from Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Miami might have the edge when it comes to overall depth, but Los Angeles has the best duo in the league in Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Although tipoff is still a day away, the Worldwide Leader In Sports has revealed its prediction for the first game of this series.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 57.8 percent chance of defeating the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

This series has the potential to go the distance. Unlike the Lakers, the Heat don’t rely on just two players to carry them to victory.

Erik Spoelstra has two stars in Adebayo and Butler, but he also has role players such as Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans can watch the game on ABC.