ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Lakers-Heat Game 4

Up to this point in the NBA season, tonight’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat is the most important of the year.

The Lakers have a chance tonight to take a commanding 3-1 series lead and be well on their way to the organization’s 17th NBA Championship. A Finals win would also be LeBron James’ fourth NBA Championship – his current 3-6 NBA Finals record is the only blemish on his already legendary NBA resume.

As for the Heat, a loss tonight would almost guarantee a series defeat. But a win would get Miami right back in the thick of a championship race by evening the series at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

There’s no doubt head coach Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the team knows how pivotal tonight’s game is. It could go either way, but ESPN is rolling with the Lakers to get the job done tonight.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Lakers a 57.6 percent chance to get a win in Game 5 Tuesday night. The Heat, meanwhile, have a 42.4 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

We’re not sure what to expect come Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. The Heat have surprised NBA fans everywhere with an astonishing playoff run. Will they run out of gas or continue their momentum of Game 4 into Game 5?

The last thing the more-veteran Lakers can afford to do is let the Heat get back into the series. LeBron James is well aware of tonight’s game’s implications.

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.