ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Lakers-Nuggets Game 4

It’s setting up to be a big night in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals this evening.

The Lakers took a resounding 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets Sunday night, thanks to Anthony Davis’ heroics. The big man drained a beautiful fade-away three at the buzzer to give the Lakers the 105-103 victory. For most teams, a defeat as such would’ve been demoralizing – but not for the “comeback kids.”

Denver’s offense was unconscious against the Lakers in Game 3 Tuesday night. Star Jamal Murray drained 28 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed eight boards while bench forward Jerami Grant dropped 26 points of his own to give Denver the 114-106 win.

The Lakers can’t afford to let the Nuggets even the series tonight. ESPN predicts Los Angeles will get the win and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Los Angeles Lakers a 59.9 percent chance to beat the Nuggets in Game 4. Denver’s chances to pull off the upset are set at 40.1 percent.

The Lakers pulled together a ferocious comeback in Game 3. Previously trailing by as many as 18 points, LeBron James and company pulled to within three with several minutes remaining. But a few missed shots down the stretch allowed Denver to regain a comfortable lead.

Perhaps the key to Game 3 was Denver’s success in the rebounding department. Nikola Jokic gave the Lakers a taste of their own medicine, playing a more physical game and dominating the boards – the Nuggets outrebounded the Lakers 44-25 Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ big men will look to bounce back this evening when they take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.