ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Lakers vs. Clippers

The NBA is officially back, as LeBron James and the Lakers will battle Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers tonight in what should be an excellent Western Conference matchup.

Before this game actually tips off, the Lakers will be rewarded their championship rings for last season. It’ll mark the 17th time in franchise history that it raises a championship banner.

Even though Rob Pelinka could’ve been satisfied with last season’s results, he chose to tinker with his roster by adding Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schroder in the offseason. On paper, the Lakers might actually be better this season.

As for the Clippers, the front office brought in a sharpshooter in Luke Kennard and veteran forward in Serge Ibaka. Additionally, the team made Tyronn Lue its new head coach. He’s replacing Doc Rivers, who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers could make a statement by defeating the Lakers tonight, but the odds are not in their favor.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 58.1 percent chance of defeating the Clippers.

Marcus Morris is not expected to play tonight for the Clippers, so that gives Lue one less option to defend James.

It’ll be odd not seeing any fans in the Staples Center for such an epic showdown, but this game should be great nonetheless.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.