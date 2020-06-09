ESPN Has Revealed Its Recruiting Ranking For Bronny James

ESPN has revealed its recruiting rankings for the 2023 high school basketball class, which includes Bronny James.

Bronny James, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, is one of the most-hyped high school freshman basketball players ever. ESPN has Bronny James ranked pretty high up in the 2023 class.

The elite prospect comes in at No. 24 overall in ESPN’s initial top 25 for the 2023 high school basketball class.

D.J Wagner out of Camden, New Jersey is the No. 1 overall prospect on the list.

The future hoops stars of tomorrow 🏀 Here's the first look at the ESPN Top 25 for the class of 2023. pic.twitter.com/cJVOvCiE4C — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2020

Bronny James has understandably received a lot of attention over the last year-plus. That will happen when LeBron James is your dad and he’s often sitting courtside at your games.

The son of the NBA legend is still three-plus years away from playing college basketball, though. It’s also possible he’ll be able to go straight from high school to the NBA like his dad.

ESPN.com compared LeBron to Bronny at this stage in their respective high school careers:

A main difference at the same stage is in their approach. LeBron would look to take over games with an aggressive style, both within his age group and while facing older players. When LeBron was in high school, he was the star of the team. As a freshman at the varsity level this past season, Bronny was surrounded by older, top-level talent and deferred more — which was smart. This will naturally change as he gets older. When Bronny plays his age group, he is more aggressive, scores with variety and you can feel his presence as one of the best players on the court.

