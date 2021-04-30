LeBron James is nearing a return to the court, and could even play tonight against the Sacramento Kings, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

James has been out of the action since Mar. 20 when he went down with a high-ankle sprain. He’s been resting and rehabbing ever since.

The Lakers have struggled without him in the lineup, going 8-12 over the past month and a half. Fortunately, it looks like the superstar won’t miss much more time.

There’s a chance James plays tonight when the Lakers take on the Kings, according to Wojnarowski. No. 23 will test his ankle ahead of the game before making a decision on whether he’ll play. If he doesn’t play tonight, it looks like he could play on Sunday when Los Angeles squares off against Toronto.

ESPN Sources: LeBron James’ return from longest absence of his career — out since March 20 with high-ankle sprain – could come tonight vs. Kings. James plans to test ankle and make a game-time decision. Otherwise, he’s likely to return as soon as Sunday vs. Toronto. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 30, 2021

This news couldn’t come at a better time for the Los Angeles Lakers, who’ve slid down the Western Conference standings as of late.

James’ injury occurred just a month after Anthony Davis exited a game on Feb. 14 with a calf strain. Davis missed two months as a result. Fortunately for the Lakers, the big man just returned to action last week.

Los Angeles is currently 36-26, good for fifth place in the Western Conference and just one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks. The fifth-place seed is a coveted position. Why? The Denver Nuggets are projected to finish in fourth place, and they’ll unfortunately be without the services of star guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn ACL just several weeks ago.

It’s safe to say the Lakers would like to hold onto their fifth-place standing. James should make such a task easier, depending on when he returns. It looks like the long-awaited return could occur as soon as this evening.