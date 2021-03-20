ESPN Insider Offers Update On Injury To LeBron James

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the basketball world saw something they hardly ever see: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James get hurt.

He’s been the model of consistency during his nearly two-decade run in the NBA. However, he showed he was mortal this afternoon when he appeared to suffer an ankle injury.

He appeared to suffer the injury while trying to scramble for a loose ball. Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill dove low for the ball and crashed into James’ right lower-leg area.

The four-time NBA champion immediately fell to the ground in pain, holding his lower leg in the process. He remained down on the ground for several minutes before eventually returning to the game.

After trying to play on the injury, LeBron left and did not return to the game. ESPN insider Dave McMenamin has the latest on the injury.

He said LeBron is receiving an MRI on his right ankle.

LeBron James is receiving a MRI on his right ankle, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

Not long after, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said x-rays on LeBron’s ankle were negative.

X-rays negative on LeBron James’ right ankle, source tells ESPN. MRI results still pending. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

It’s no secret that LeBron James spends a lot of money in the offseason taking care of his body. That has paid off during his NBA career as he’s largely avoided significant injuries.

He’s in the midst of yet another MVP campaign, leading the Lakers with 25.1 points per game. He’s also adding over eight rebounds and eight assists per game.

Los Angeles is one of the favorites to win another NBA title and will be as long as LeBron is healthy.