ESPN Insiders Reveal New Anthony Davis, LeBron James Injury Updates

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly have Anthony Davis and LeBron James available for tonight’s Christmas showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers.

James sat out his first game of the season on Sunday, a loss against the Denver Nuggets, with a thoracic muscle strain and groin trouble. Davis injured his right knee in that same contest.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin are reporting that both are expected to play tomorrow night.

Davis and James practiced this morning and felt capable, per the ESPN report.

Story with @McTen: After an impromptu Christmas Eve morning practice, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to play vs. PG/Leonard and Clippers Wednesday. 8 PM ET, ABC. https://t.co/ijeu1J6j7q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

The Lakers, led by Davis and James, will face the Clippers of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard tomorrow night in prime time.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The two teams met back on opening night, with the Clippers winning the first battle of LA 112-102.