ESPN Insiders Reveal New Anthony Davis, LeBron James Injury Updates

Anthony Davis and LeBron James prepare for a Lakers game.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Anthony Davis (right) #3 stands next to LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the National Anthem before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly have Anthony Davis and LeBron James available for tonight’s Christmas showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers.

James sat out his first game of the season on Sunday, a loss against the Denver Nuggets, with a thoracic muscle strain and groin trouble. Davis injured his right knee in that same contest.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin are reporting that both are expected to play tomorrow night.

Davis and James practiced this morning and felt capable, per the ESPN report.

The Lakers, led by Davis and James, will face the Clippers of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard tomorrow night in prime time.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The two teams met back on opening night, with the Clippers winning the first battle of LA 112-102.

