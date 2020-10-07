The Spun

ESPN Reveals What LeBron Texted His Teammates Before Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in Game 1.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Heat in Game One of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a hard-fought Game 4 win last night.

The undermanned Heat dealt the Lakers a blow with a surprising win in Game 3. LeBron was apparently determined not to let history repeat itself.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James sent his teammates a group text hours before Game 4 tipped off, calling the upcoming contest a “must-win” scenario.

James also told reporters he considered it to be one of the biggest games of his career, which is saying something considering LeBron is in the Year 17 and is playing in his 10th NBA Finals.

James delivered on his pregame promise by producing 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the 102-96 win. It looks like his teammates got the message as well, as Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and others all turned in strong performances.

The Lakers now stand one win away from their first NBA championship in a decade, and James is on the cusp of his fourth ring.

Game 5 is set for tomorrow night a 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

